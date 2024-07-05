GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 23.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GDS by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GDS by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

GDS Stock Performance

GDS stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

