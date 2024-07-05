Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $3.66 on Top Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $548.60 million and approximately $444,154.40 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.64383271 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $554,927.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

