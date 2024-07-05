Global-E Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 66.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter worth $4,380,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after buying an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 658,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
