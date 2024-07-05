Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.36

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 3068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $658.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Conscious Companies ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.