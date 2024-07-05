Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.36

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 3068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $658.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,220,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,550,000 after purchasing an additional 300,068 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

