Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Stock Price Down 1%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 3,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 23,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

