Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.18. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 1,790,519 shares trading hands.
Globalstar Trading Up 8.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
