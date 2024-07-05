Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives $15.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gogo

Gogo Price Performance

Gogo stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 229.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,064,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 664,803 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 1,895,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,643,000 after acquiring an additional 448,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 538,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 96,775 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.