Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.46

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
