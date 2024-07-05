Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Buys 139 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. 6,461,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,294. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

