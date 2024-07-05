Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 1,445,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,544,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 6.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

