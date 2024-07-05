Guggenheim Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $315.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.89.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,605 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 122,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

