GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of GXO Logistics worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.16. 1,663,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,994. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

