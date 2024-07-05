Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $127,734.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,986,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,268,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.10.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hagerty by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 50,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Hagerty by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

