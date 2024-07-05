Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $127,734.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,986,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,268,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Shares of HGTY stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.10.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.