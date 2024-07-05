Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $9.67. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 548,265 shares traded.

HMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

