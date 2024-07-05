Harry Morley Purchases 8,500 Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £52,615 ($66,550.72).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Stock Up 2.3 %

Schroder UK Mid Cap stock traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 628 ($7.94). 57,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £217.16 million, a PE ratio of 639.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 576.67. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a 12 month low of GBX 482 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 654 ($8.27).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Schroder UK Mid Cap’s payout ratio is 2,187.50%.

About Schroder UK Mid Cap

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

