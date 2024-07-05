Hartline Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 5,085 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,771. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

