Hartline Investment Corp Buys 45,834 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,085.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,834 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. 12,445,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

