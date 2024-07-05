Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 14,241 Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Natural Health Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 11,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

