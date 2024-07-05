Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 14,241 Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.12% of Natural Health Trends as of its most recent SEC filing.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
Shares of Natural Health Trends stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 11,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 million, a P/E ratio of 139.00 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter.
Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NHTC
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.