Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 25,214 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,573,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 470,699 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 903,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 441,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. 302,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,706. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

