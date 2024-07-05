Hartline Investment Corp Invests $70,000 in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,873. The company has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUMA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Humacyte

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Humacyte

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.