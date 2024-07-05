Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $212,000 Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 152,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

