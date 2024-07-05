Hartline Investment Corp Makes New $266,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.83. 103,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

