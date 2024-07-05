Hartline Investment Corp Purchases New Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 404,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 35,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.66. 515,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,040. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

