Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 12,341 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 152,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 316,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,020. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.