Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 13,496 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,885. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.2862 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.