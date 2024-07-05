Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,350. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

