Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 90.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.71.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.90. 535,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,937. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

