Hartline Investment Corp Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.56. The company had a trading volume of 324,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,199. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.11.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

