HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BR traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $201.18. 152,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a 200-day moving average of $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.