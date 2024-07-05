HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,283 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 427,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

