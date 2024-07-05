HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 124,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

