HB Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on PINS

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.