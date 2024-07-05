HB Wealth Management LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 89,868,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,658,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

