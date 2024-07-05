HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 289,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after buying an additional 129,844 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $492.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,358. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.03 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $516.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.40.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

