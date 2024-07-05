HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $6,161,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

