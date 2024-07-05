HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 73.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth $246,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 192.2% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 153,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Masco by 16.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,520,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,251,000 after buying an additional 218,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 729,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,668. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.