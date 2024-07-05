HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 354,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

