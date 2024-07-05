HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 787 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.54. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $206.08.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

