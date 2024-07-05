HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,341,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

