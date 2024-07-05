HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.57 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

