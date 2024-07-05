HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 76.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. 2,292,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

