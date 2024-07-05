HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

PCRX opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 40.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 347,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

