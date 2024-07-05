Head to Head Survey: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,022.38% CVRx -123.58% -66.05% -46.99%

Risk and Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

CVRx has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 41.28%. Given CVRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and CVRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million N/A N/A CVRx $39.29 million 6.46 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -4.76

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVRx beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

