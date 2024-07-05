Head to Head Survey: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) and Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 5.68% 68.12% 10.66% Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $10.66 billion 1.85 $605.71 million $4.60 33.18 Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.34 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton and Leafbuyer Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 1 3 6 0 2.50 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus price target of $159.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning , and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

