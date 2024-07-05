Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.09.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $364.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.81 million. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 266.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,127 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 403.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,423 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile



Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

