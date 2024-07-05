Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.70. Hertz Global shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 917,128 shares trading hands.

Hertz Global Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.