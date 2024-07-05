Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $71.00 at UBS Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

