HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Trading Up 5.7%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on HLS Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.
