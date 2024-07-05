Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $143.97 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $143.97 million and approximately $51.34 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.49 or 0.00016803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00040304 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,177,956 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.