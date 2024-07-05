Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 18 ($0.23) price target on the stock.

LON HUM opened at GBX 8.35 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.81. The company has a market cap of £66.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

